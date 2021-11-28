Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,208 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 99,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

