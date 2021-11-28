U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,910 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 312,271 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

SLCA stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

