Ubex Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $829,217.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00231250 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.