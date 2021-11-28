Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Update

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a growth of 4,849.1% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.