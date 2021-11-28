UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,148 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 419.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 144,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 451.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 32.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 101,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

