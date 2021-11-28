UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,122 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of City Office REIT worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 113,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIO shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $726.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.