UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,702 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Communications worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNSL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 386,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,140 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $767.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

