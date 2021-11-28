UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 97,056 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $839.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

