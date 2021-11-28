UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. UGI comprises approximately 1.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.06% of UGI worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock worth $5,856,990 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

