UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

