UniLend (UFT) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. UniLend has a total market cap of $26.87 million and $2.16 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.91 or 0.00235087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UniLend

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars.

