United Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of United Bancshares worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

