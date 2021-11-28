UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 119,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $439.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.