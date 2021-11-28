UnMarshal Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.99 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $1.99 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00074102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00099745 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.34 or 0.07463192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,710.74 or 0.99995833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

