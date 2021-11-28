Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.28. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 274,995 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

About Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

