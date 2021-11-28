UNUS SED LEO (LEO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.71 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.00349062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

