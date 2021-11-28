uPlexa (UPX) One Day Volume Hits $2,142.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $490,196.30 and $2,142.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

