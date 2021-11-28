Vabble (VAB) Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $662,365.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

