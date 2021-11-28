VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 148,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,214,322 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $28.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.