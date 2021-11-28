Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.
