Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

