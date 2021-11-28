Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Heritage Way Advisors LLC

Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.