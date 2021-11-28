Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

