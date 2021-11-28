Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Nephros were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,358,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEPH stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Nephros, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.14% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

