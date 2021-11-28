Vanguard Group Inc. Buys New Position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $4.95 on Friday. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

