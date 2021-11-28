Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

