Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,530 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in AMREP were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMREP alerts:

AXR stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.55. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.19%.

In other AMREP news, Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 1,950 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.