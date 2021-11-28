Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 135,157 Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 135,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNDM. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

NNDM stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.