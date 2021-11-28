Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 20,115 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.