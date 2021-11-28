Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $389,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $315.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.48. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

