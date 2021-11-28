Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $252.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $212.78 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.