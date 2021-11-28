Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Center For Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

