Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $56,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $72,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $35,790,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

