Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $235.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

