Vectorspace AI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00014093 BTC on popular exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $269.56 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.92 or 0.00371887 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.13 or 0.01245282 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,228,520 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

