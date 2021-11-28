Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 280.6% in November

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the October 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $11.63 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

