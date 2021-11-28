VerusCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,812.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $62.74 million and $33,812.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00061431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00074334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.84 or 0.07443259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,927.10 or 0.99778548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,523,373 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

