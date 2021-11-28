ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.80

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 39495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIACA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

