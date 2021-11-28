ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VDRM opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

