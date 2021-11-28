ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of VDRM opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.01. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08.
About ViaDerma
