ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Short Interest Update

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the October 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,499,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VDRM opened at 0.01 on Friday. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.01.

ViaDerma Company Profile

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

