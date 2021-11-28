VIMworld Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,949.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $31.31 million and approximately $169,949.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

