Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,851.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,676.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

