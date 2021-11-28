Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

