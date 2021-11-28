Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.67

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 5886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

