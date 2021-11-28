VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $140.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $163.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VMW. Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.18.

VMware stock opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

