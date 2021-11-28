VNT Chain Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VNT Chain has a market cap of $806,157.17 and $245,040.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00238020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

