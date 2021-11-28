Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Sells $26,915,474.96 in Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey A. Citron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of Vonage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -295.53, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 135.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 299,468 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

