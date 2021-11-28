Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Vycor Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 9,300 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

