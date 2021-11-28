Wagerr Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $362.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012279 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.32 or 0.00757727 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 226,067,546 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

