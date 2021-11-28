Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.