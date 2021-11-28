Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.90. 7,013,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,013,173. The company has a market cap of $404.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

